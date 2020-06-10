1102 Duncan Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Elegantly furnished, second floor, updated condo with open floor plan 2/2 in the heart of PGA National. This 2nd floor unit gets lots of natural light with double door balcony and garden view, around the corner from community pool and clubhouse. This unit boasts vaulted ceilings, fully stocked gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, and in-unit full size laundry. Both bedrooms offer queen beds with large closets and ceiling fans. The community is located on a nature preserve with walking trails, parks, and golf views. Centrally located 5 minutes from the Gardens Mall, restaurants, and great shopping, as well as 10 minutes to Juno Beach! Come enjoy a piece of paradise! No Pets & No Trucks allowed in PGA National.