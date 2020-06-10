All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1102 Duncan Circle
1102 Duncan Circle

1102 Duncan Circle · (561) 632-5634
Location

1102 Duncan Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Elegantly furnished, second floor, updated condo with open floor plan 2/2 in the heart of PGA National. This 2nd floor unit gets lots of natural light with double door balcony and garden view, around the corner from community pool and clubhouse. This unit boasts vaulted ceilings, fully stocked gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, and in-unit full size laundry. Both bedrooms offer queen beds with large closets and ceiling fans. The community is located on a nature preserve with walking trails, parks, and golf views. Centrally located 5 minutes from the Gardens Mall, restaurants, and great shopping, as well as 10 minutes to Juno Beach! Come enjoy a piece of paradise! No Pets & No Trucks allowed in PGA National.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Duncan Circle have any available units?
1102 Duncan Circle has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1102 Duncan Circle have?
Some of 1102 Duncan Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Duncan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Duncan Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Duncan Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Duncan Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 1102 Duncan Circle offer parking?
No, 1102 Duncan Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1102 Duncan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 Duncan Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Duncan Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1102 Duncan Circle has a pool.
Does 1102 Duncan Circle have accessible units?
No, 1102 Duncan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Duncan Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 Duncan Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Duncan Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 Duncan Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
