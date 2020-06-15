11019 Legacy Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Resort living at its finest. Located in the heart of desirable Palm Beach Gardens. Meticulously- maintained community w/pool, spa, gym, tennis, conference rm, & clubhouse. Comfortably furnished 2br/2ba, split floorpan w/ large kitchen, natural light and private balcony with relaxing water views, large closets and in-unit laundry. Minutes from Gardens Mall, I95, TP, and short drive to Beaches. Walking distance to restaurants and shops at Legacy Place. Includes 3 parking spaces total (1 in garage). Accordian shutters for hurricane protection. Definitely oasis paradise living!