Palm Beach Gardens, FL
11019 Legacy Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

11019 Legacy Lane

11019 Legacy Lane · (561) 317-5616
Location

11019 Legacy Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Legacy Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Resort living at its finest. Located in the heart of desirable Palm Beach Gardens. Meticulously- maintained community w/pool, spa, gym, tennis, conference rm, & clubhouse. Comfortably furnished 2br/2ba, split floorpan w/ large kitchen, natural light and private balcony with relaxing water views, large closets and in-unit laundry. Minutes from Gardens Mall, I95, TP, and short drive to Beaches. Walking distance to restaurants and shops at Legacy Place. Includes 3 parking spaces total (1 in garage). Accordian shutters for hurricane protection. Definitely oasis paradise living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11019 Legacy Lane have any available units?
11019 Legacy Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11019 Legacy Lane have?
Some of 11019 Legacy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11019 Legacy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11019 Legacy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11019 Legacy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11019 Legacy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 11019 Legacy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11019 Legacy Lane does offer parking.
Does 11019 Legacy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11019 Legacy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11019 Legacy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11019 Legacy Lane has a pool.
Does 11019 Legacy Lane have accessible units?
No, 11019 Legacy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11019 Legacy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11019 Legacy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11019 Legacy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11019 Legacy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
