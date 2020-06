Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

RENTAL AVAILABLE FROM MAY 25TH 2020 TO OCTOBER 31ST, 2020,FURNISHED BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM IN THE RESIDENCES AT LEGACY PLACE. THIS FIRST FLOOR CONDO HAS MANY UPGRADES INCLUDING WOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT. BRAND NEW LG FULL SIZED WASHER & DRYER. BRAND NEW A/C. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO ALL RESORT STYLE AMENITIES INCLUDING POOL. SPA, FITNESS CENTER, TENNIS. JUST A MINUTE WALK TO ALL SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS AT LEGACY PLACE. VERY WELL MAINTAINED. MUST SEE!