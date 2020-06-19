All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
11012 Legacy Drive

11012 Legacy Drive · (561) 420-0640
Location

11012 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Legacy Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
11012 Legacy Drive Apt #306, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Exceptionally Updated Unit, Like New with all Modern Interiors including all Newer Appliances. Ideal Location, steps to Legacy Clubhouse. Newly Updated and Custom Painted, Like New, Features New A/C System, 6'' Laminate Floors, Plush Forever-clean Stain Resistant Carpet in Bedrooms, Walk-in Closets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Quartz Counter Tops, Decorative Crown Moldings. Legacy Place provides Resort-style Living with Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Fitness and Business Centers. Walk to nearby Shoppes at Legacy Place with upscale restaurants and just minutes to area beaches. Includes Two Side-by-Side Assigned Parking Spaces. NO PETS. Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 Listing Courtesy of Paradise Real Estate Intl [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3566740 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11012 Legacy Drive have any available units?
11012 Legacy Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11012 Legacy Drive have?
Some of 11012 Legacy Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11012 Legacy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11012 Legacy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11012 Legacy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11012 Legacy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 11012 Legacy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11012 Legacy Drive does offer parking.
Does 11012 Legacy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11012 Legacy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11012 Legacy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11012 Legacy Drive has a pool.
Does 11012 Legacy Drive have accessible units?
No, 11012 Legacy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11012 Legacy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11012 Legacy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11012 Legacy Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11012 Legacy Drive has units with air conditioning.
