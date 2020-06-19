Amenities

11012 Legacy Drive Apt #306, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Exceptionally Updated Unit, Like New with all Modern Interiors including all Newer Appliances. Ideal Location, steps to Legacy Clubhouse. Newly Updated and Custom Painted, Like New, Features New A/C System, 6'' Laminate Floors, Plush Forever-clean Stain Resistant Carpet in Bedrooms, Walk-in Closets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Quartz Counter Tops, Decorative Crown Moldings. Legacy Place provides Resort-style Living with Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Fitness and Business Centers. Walk to nearby Shoppes at Legacy Place with upscale restaurants and just minutes to area beaches. Includes Two Side-by-Side Assigned Parking Spaces. NO PETS. Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 Listing Courtesy of Paradise Real Estate Intl [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3566740 ]