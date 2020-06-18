All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

11010 Legacy Drive

11010 Legacy Drive · (561) 315-0495
Location

11010 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Legacy Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
playground
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful furnished 2-bedroom 2-bath 2nd floor unit in The Residences at Legacy Place - available seasonally ($3,500 per month December through May) and off-season($1,900 per month June through November)(Minimum 90-day stay). Enjoy resort amenities in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. Walk to the Shops at Legacy Place, Numerous restaurants, Post Office, Gardens Library and Palm Beach State College. A short drive to The Gardens Mall, Downtown, Mid-Town and the best beaches in Northern Palm Beach County. Quite corner unit in Building 1 just a few steps to the pool and short walk to the playground. *** NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SEPT 1, 2020 - 90 DAY MINIMUM STAY REQUIRED ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11010 Legacy Drive have any available units?
11010 Legacy Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11010 Legacy Drive have?
Some of 11010 Legacy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11010 Legacy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11010 Legacy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11010 Legacy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11010 Legacy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 11010 Legacy Drive offer parking?
No, 11010 Legacy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11010 Legacy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11010 Legacy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11010 Legacy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11010 Legacy Drive has a pool.
Does 11010 Legacy Drive have accessible units?
No, 11010 Legacy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11010 Legacy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11010 Legacy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11010 Legacy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11010 Legacy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
