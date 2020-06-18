11010 Legacy Drive

Amenities

Beautiful furnished 2-bedroom 2-bath 2nd floor unit in The Residences at Legacy Place - available seasonally ($3,500 per month December through May) and off-season($1,900 per month June through November)(Minimum 90-day stay). Enjoy resort amenities in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. Walk to the Shops at Legacy Place, Numerous restaurants, Post Office, Gardens Library and Palm Beach State College. A short drive to The Gardens Mall, Downtown, Mid-Town and the best beaches in Northern Palm Beach County. Quite corner unit in Building 1 just a few steps to the pool and short walk to the playground. *** NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SEPT 1, 2020 - 90 DAY MINIMUM STAY REQUIRED ***