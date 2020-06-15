11000 Legacy Place - 12-304

Amenities
Very nice, 846 sq. ft. 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment with a balcony in Legacy Place. Right in the middle of Palm Beach Gardens, close to Downtown and Gardens Mall, with easy access to I-95 and Palm Beach State.
Newer construction, but interior slightly dated. See pics. Will paint and install new carpets upon new lease.
All amenities included with rent:
• 24-Hour Fitness Center
• Lighted Tennis Courts
• Lakeside Pool & Spa
• Private Clubhouse
• Valet Trash Service
• Children's “Tot Lot”
• Business Center (WiFi)
• Building Insurance
• Common Area Lighting & Landscaping
• Common Area Maintenance
• On Site Management
• Evening Courtesy Officer
Pets OK. Min 6 Month Lease. Can delivery fully furnished. Negotiable terms.