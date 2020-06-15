All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

11000 Legacy Place - 12-304

11000 Legacy Place · (561) 232-7899
Location

11000 Legacy Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Legacy Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
trash valet
Very nice, 846 sq. ft. 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment with a balcony in Legacy Place. Right in the middle of Palm Beach Gardens, close to Downtown and Gardens Mall, with easy access to I-95 and Palm Beach State.

Newer construction, but interior slightly dated. See pics. Will paint and install new carpets upon new lease.
All amenities included with rent:
• 24-Hour Fitness Center
• Lighted Tennis Courts
• Lakeside Pool & Spa
• Private Clubhouse
• Valet Trash Service
• Children's “Tot Lot”
• Business Center (WiFi)
• Building Insurance
• Common Area Lighting & Landscaping
• Common Area Maintenance
• On Site Management
• Evening Courtesy Officer

Pets OK. Min 6 Month Lease. Can delivery fully furnished. Negotiable terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11000 Legacy Place - 12-304 have any available units?
11000 Legacy Place - 12-304 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11000 Legacy Place - 12-304 have?
Some of 11000 Legacy Place - 12-304's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11000 Legacy Place - 12-304 currently offering any rent specials?
11000 Legacy Place - 12-304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11000 Legacy Place - 12-304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11000 Legacy Place - 12-304 is pet friendly.
Does 11000 Legacy Place - 12-304 offer parking?
Yes, 11000 Legacy Place - 12-304 does offer parking.
Does 11000 Legacy Place - 12-304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11000 Legacy Place - 12-304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11000 Legacy Place - 12-304 have a pool?
Yes, 11000 Legacy Place - 12-304 has a pool.
Does 11000 Legacy Place - 12-304 have accessible units?
Yes, 11000 Legacy Place - 12-304 has accessible units.
Does 11000 Legacy Place - 12-304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11000 Legacy Place - 12-304 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11000 Legacy Place - 12-304 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11000 Legacy Place - 12-304 has units with air conditioning.
