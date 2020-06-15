11000 Legacy Place - 12-304

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool hot tub internet access tennis court trash valet

Very nice, 846 sq. ft. 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment with a balcony in Legacy Place. Right in the middle of Palm Beach Gardens, close to Downtown and Gardens Mall, with easy access to I-95 and Palm Beach State.



Newer construction, but interior slightly dated. See pics. Will paint and install new carpets upon new lease.

All amenities included with rent:

• 24-Hour Fitness Center

• Lighted Tennis Courts

• Lakeside Pool & Spa

• Private Clubhouse

• Valet Trash Service

• Children's “Tot Lot”

• Business Center (WiFi)

• Building Insurance

• Common Area Lighting & Landscaping

• Common Area Maintenance

• On Site Management

• Evening Courtesy Officer



Pets OK. Min 6 Month Lease. Can delivery fully furnished. Negotiable terms.