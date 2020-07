Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1ST FLOOR CORNER UNIT!!! INCLUDES WATER AND CABLE!!! THIS UNIT HAS TILE THRU-OUT EASY TO KEEP CLEAN!!! BEAUTIFUL REMODELED KITCHEN! WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT! THIS BEAUTY HAS ACCORDION SHUTTERS ALL THE WAY AROUND NICE AND SECURE! ROSEWOOD HAS A BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY POOL AND THE COMMUNITY IS KEPT NEAT AS A PIN! DON'T LET THIS BEAUTY GET AWAY!!!