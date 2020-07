9467 Boca Cove Circle

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL & CLEAN 2/2 RENTAL IN THE BOCA COVE GATED COMMUNITY. FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH ASSIGNED PARKING. TILE FLOORS THROUGH OUT. RENOVATED BATHROOMS AND NEWLY INSTALLED WINDOWS. STEINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. WATER & CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT. GREAT SCHOOL ZONES FOR ELEMENTARY, MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOLS. COMMUNITY OFFERS POOL, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS COURTS, BILLIARD ROOM, GYM, LIBRARY, BARBEQUE AREA AND MORE! TENANT MUST HAVE A CREDIT SCORE OF 680 OR ABOVE REQUIRED BY ASSOCIATION. EASY TO SHOW