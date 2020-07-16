All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 AM

7937 Venture Center Way

7937 Venture Center Way · (561) 567-3333
Location

7937 Venture Center Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33437

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,855

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7937 Venture Center Way Apt #204, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Modern apartment home with high end finishes conveniently located next to Florida turnpike. Pets welcome however at this community certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Carnario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordsire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Pet Rent of $25 applies. Garages also available for additional $150 [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3614829 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7937 Venture Center Way have any available units?
7937 Venture Center Way has a unit available for $1,855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7937 Venture Center Way currently offering any rent specials?
7937 Venture Center Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7937 Venture Center Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7937 Venture Center Way is pet friendly.
Does 7937 Venture Center Way offer parking?
Yes, 7937 Venture Center Way offers parking.
Does 7937 Venture Center Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7937 Venture Center Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7937 Venture Center Way have a pool?
No, 7937 Venture Center Way does not have a pool.
Does 7937 Venture Center Way have accessible units?
No, 7937 Venture Center Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7937 Venture Center Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7937 Venture Center Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7937 Venture Center Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7937 Venture Center Way does not have units with air conditioning.
