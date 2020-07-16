Amenities

7937 Venture Center Way Apt #204, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Modern apartment home with high end finishes conveniently located next to Florida turnpike. Pets welcome however at this community certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Carnario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordsire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Pet Rent of $25 applies. Garages also available for additional $150 [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3614829 ]