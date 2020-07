Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking tennis court

Fantastic second floor unit with 2 bedrooms + den with lake and golf views from almost every room. Natural light floods this spacious home that offers plenty of room for relaxation. Tile throughout the living areas, and laminate in the bedrooms. The open layout makes this home great for entertaining and the screened-in patio is the perfect place to end the day. Rental includes SOCIAL, TENNIS & GOLF. Tenants Must Pay Transfer Fee of $1658.50 Schedule a showing today.