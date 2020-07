Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access yoga accessible elevator 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments community garden courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving

In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment Aura Seaside features one, two, and three-bedroom luxury waterfront apartment homes with a perfectly blended style of modern meets coastal. Your new home offers light grey wood-style flooring, open airy kitchens with two toned cabinetry, granite countertops and gourmet preparation islands, oversized windows for an abundance of natural light, modern finishes, lighting fixtures and ceiling fans as well as spacious walk-in closets with custom shelving. Need to relax or play, we offer it all! Our two-story athletic center offers a cardio studio, free weights, strength training equipment and an interactive spin studio. Take a class in our catering kitchen or spend time in our pavilions outdoor kitchen with grills, fireplace and pizza oven. Enjoy playing fetch in our pet park with your best friend, relaxing in our heated saltwater pool or a ...