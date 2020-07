5032 Rose Hill Drive

Amenities

FURNISHED,SPACIOUS, LIGHT & BRIGHT CONDO WITH 9 FT.HIGH CEILINGS IN A WONDERFUL GATED COMMUNITY IN CENTRAL BOYNTON ONLY 10 MINUTES FROM THE BEACH! OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH WHITE TILE FLOORS THE KITCHEN FEATURES AN EAT-IN AREA AND A BIG LIVING ROOOM! SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN TO ALLOW PRIVACY FOR GUESTS. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. BANYAN SPRINGS FEATURES A FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE WITH TWO RESORT STYLE HEATED POOLS & SPAS, A RESTAURANT, BEAUTY SALON, GREAT FITNESS CENTER WITH PERSONAL TRAINERS, SOCIAL HALL FOR PARTIES & SHOWS, CARD ROOMS, ARTS & CRAFTS CLASSES.