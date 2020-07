Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Very nice and bright two bedroom, two bath townhouse in the Cape Pointe village of Jonathan's Landing Golf Club. Gorgeous view of the lake just steps from the back of the residence. Easy access to the beach as well as to I-95, shopping, restaurants and the Palm Beach International airport.