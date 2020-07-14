All apartments in Palm Springs
Shadetree

1769 Shadetree Way · (561) 701-8420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1769 Shadetree Way, Palm Springs, FL 33406

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadetree.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Shadetree Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Shadetree Apartments provide one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Palm Springs. Our spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle.

Located within minutes of downtown Palm Springs, Shadetree Apartments are an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Shadetree Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Palm Springs.

Palm Springs boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Shadetree Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Palm Springs has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quali

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - $400 -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned Surface Lot: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shadetree have any available units?
Shadetree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Springs, FL.
What amenities does Shadetree have?
Some of Shadetree's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shadetree currently offering any rent specials?
Shadetree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shadetree pet-friendly?
Yes, Shadetree is pet friendly.
Does Shadetree offer parking?
Yes, Shadetree offers parking.
Does Shadetree have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shadetree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shadetree have a pool?
No, Shadetree does not have a pool.
Does Shadetree have accessible units?
No, Shadetree does not have accessible units.
Does Shadetree have units with dishwashers?
No, Shadetree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Shadetree have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Shadetree has units with air conditioning.
