Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Shadetree Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Shadetree Apartments provide one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Palm Springs. Our spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle.



Located within minutes of downtown Palm Springs, Shadetree Apartments are an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Shadetree Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Palm Springs.



Palm Springs boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Shadetree Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Palm Springs has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quali