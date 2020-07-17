Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! First floor corner condo. - Property Id: 305737



Completely updated First Floor spacious corner unit in 55+ gated community. Large tile throughout. Freshly painted. Washer/dryer in unit. Enclosed porch for extra living space or storage. Master bedroom has walk-in shower. Indoor/outdoor pools, golf course, tennis, shows and more. Water/golf view from living room.Convenient parking, reserved space in front of condo. Convenient to shopping and beach. Courtesy bus for your convenience. Call 561-703-6150 for a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/257-normandy-f-delray-beach-fl/305737

Property Id 305737



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5944583)