257 Normandy F
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

257 Normandy F

257 Normandy Lane · (561) 703-6150
Location

257 Normandy Lane, Palm Beach County, FL 33484
Kings Point

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1.5 baths, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
THIS ONE WON'T LAST! First floor corner condo. - Property Id: 305737

Completely updated First Floor spacious corner unit in 55+ gated community. Large tile throughout. Freshly painted. Washer/dryer in unit. Enclosed porch for extra living space or storage. Master bedroom has walk-in shower. Indoor/outdoor pools, golf course, tennis, shows and more. Water/golf view from living room.Convenient parking, reserved space in front of condo. Convenient to shopping and beach. Courtesy bus for your convenience. Call 561-703-6150 for a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/257-normandy-f-delray-beach-fl/305737
Property Id 305737

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5944583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Normandy F have any available units?
257 Normandy F has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 257 Normandy F have?
Some of 257 Normandy F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Normandy F currently offering any rent specials?
257 Normandy F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Normandy F pet-friendly?
No, 257 Normandy F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 257 Normandy F offer parking?
Yes, 257 Normandy F offers parking.
Does 257 Normandy F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 Normandy F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Normandy F have a pool?
Yes, 257 Normandy F has a pool.
Does 257 Normandy F have accessible units?
No, 257 Normandy F does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Normandy F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 Normandy F has units with dishwashers.
Does 257 Normandy F have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 Normandy F does not have units with air conditioning.
