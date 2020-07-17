All apartments in Palm Beach County
22 Coventry A

22 Coventry a · (561) 471-9677
Location

22 Coventry a, Palm Beach County, FL 33417
Century Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 814 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Beautiful second floor, unfurnised two bedroom condo with one and a half baths, central air with newer appliances. Property has been painted and new lighting in dining area. Community is gated with 24 hour security and clubhouse with 1,201 seat theater which shows 3 first run movies monthly free of charge, fitness center with onsite personal trainer five days a week, 17 swimming pools, fishing, on and off site free transportation, boating, clubs, onsite barber/beauty salon and Walgreens' Drug Store. Lots of activities. Waiting for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Coventry A have any available units?
22 Coventry A has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Coventry A have?
Some of 22 Coventry A's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Coventry A currently offering any rent specials?
22 Coventry A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Coventry A pet-friendly?
No, 22 Coventry A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 22 Coventry A offer parking?
No, 22 Coventry A does not offer parking.
Does 22 Coventry A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Coventry A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Coventry A have a pool?
Yes, 22 Coventry A has a pool.
Does 22 Coventry A have accessible units?
No, 22 Coventry A does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Coventry A have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Coventry A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Coventry A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22 Coventry A has units with air conditioning.
