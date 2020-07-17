22 Coventry A

Amenities

55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Beautiful second floor, unfurnised two bedroom condo with one and a half baths, central air with newer appliances. Property has been painted and new lighting in dining area. Community is gated with 24 hour security and clubhouse with 1,201 seat theater which shows 3 first run movies monthly free of charge, fitness center with onsite personal trainer five days a week, 17 swimming pools, fishing, on and off site free transportation, boating, clubs, onsite barber/beauty salon and Walgreens' Drug Store. Lots of activities. Waiting for you.