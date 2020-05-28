21830 Rainberry Park Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful Single Family Home, 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage, Updated and huge kitchen, stainless steal appliances, bathrooms have been remodeled, huge master bedroom, cover Patio with great kitchen and build in BBQ perfect for family gatherings.This home residence is located in the well maintained community of Rainberry Park. Community offers a resort style swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball court, racket ball and a kid's park all within walking distance from your front door. PET FRIENDLY.The property was built in 1985. The property is 35 years old, which is two year older than the average age of a building in Boca Raton of 33 years. The living area is 1,463 sqft. The size of the land lot is 6,244 sqft. This is a single family propert