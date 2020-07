16413 Grape Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

BEAUTIFUL, LARGE UNIT 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH IN A GATED COMMUNITY. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS, THREE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, WALK-IN CLOSETS, NEWLY UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW LAMINATE FLOORS, FRESH PAINT, LARGE COVERED, SCREENED-IN PATIO, AND FENCED-IN BACK YARD FOR PRIVACY. CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. BASIC CABLE AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. TENANT PAYS FOR WATER/SEWER/TRASH. ONE PET ALLOWED, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED, $250 NONREFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES. MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH OF RENT PLUS ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH GOOD CREDIT OVER 650 (ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED WITH LOWER CREDIT). ONLY TWO CARS PER UNIT ALLOWED. HOA PROCESS CAN TAKE UP TO 30 DAYS.



CONTACT:



LUMI BULARCA

CELL: 954-636-7993