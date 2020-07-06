All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:04 AM

13479 Treasure Cove Circle

13479 Treasure Cove Circle · (305) 724-5135
Location

13479 Treasure Cove Circle, Palm Beach County, FL 33408

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2090 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Convenient 1st floor Carriage Home in the beautiful Frenchman Harbor gated community. This 3/2/2 condo has the feeling of a single-family home. Living space all on same floor, including your 2-car garage by the kitchen entrance. Open floor plan with granite countertops, SS appliances, upgraded cherry kitchen cabinets. Expansive master bedroom with large walk in closet, grand master bath with frameless glass shower and separate bathtub, double vanities and water closet. Amenities include 24 hrs manned security at front gate in the exclusive community with multi-million-dollar homes as neighbors. Community swimming pool and jacuzzi at your door steps. Intracoastal water views.Boat lift up to 45'. Conveniently located by Donald Ross Rd. mints to I-95 and 20 min to PBIA. 1 mile to beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13479 Treasure Cove Circle have any available units?
13479 Treasure Cove Circle has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13479 Treasure Cove Circle have?
Some of 13479 Treasure Cove Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13479 Treasure Cove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13479 Treasure Cove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13479 Treasure Cove Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13479 Treasure Cove Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 13479 Treasure Cove Circle offer parking?
Yes, 13479 Treasure Cove Circle offers parking.
Does 13479 Treasure Cove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13479 Treasure Cove Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13479 Treasure Cove Circle have a pool?
Yes, 13479 Treasure Cove Circle has a pool.
Does 13479 Treasure Cove Circle have accessible units?
No, 13479 Treasure Cove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13479 Treasure Cove Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13479 Treasure Cove Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 13479 Treasure Cove Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13479 Treasure Cove Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
