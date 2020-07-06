13479 Treasure Cove Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Convenient 1st floor Carriage Home in the beautiful Frenchman Harbor gated community. This 3/2/2 condo has the feeling of a single-family home. Living space all on same floor, including your 2-car garage by the kitchen entrance. Open floor plan with granite countertops, SS appliances, upgraded cherry kitchen cabinets. Expansive master bedroom with large walk in closet, grand master bath with frameless glass shower and separate bathtub, double vanities and water closet. Amenities include 24 hrs manned security at front gate in the exclusive community with multi-million-dollar homes as neighbors. Community swimming pool and jacuzzi at your door steps. Intracoastal water views.Boat lift up to 45'. Conveniently located by Donald Ross Rd. mints to I-95 and 20 min to PBIA. 1 mile to beach