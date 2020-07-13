Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill bike storage business center dog park guest parking internet access internet cafe playground

Welcome to Grandeville at River Place in Oviedo, Florida, located in a quiet neighborhood with a gorgeous lake surrounding the property. Grandeville at River Place features the finest amenities including a resort style pool, clubhouse with billiard tables, state-of-the art fitness center, and we don't stop there - we even have a bowling alley. Residents can choose between our one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments with beautiful open floor plans that include all the amenities you would ever need. Each apartment comes equipped with ceiling fans, spacious closets, island kitchens, and stunning views. Kitchens include a full-size microwave, dishwasher, stove, and frost-free refrigerator with a freezer/ice-maker. Plus, select units have stainless steel appliances, plank flooring and granite countertops The homes are all outfitted with contemporary interiors that were designed with comfort in mind and offer the convenience of a patio with a sliding glass door or a den. Prepare to be amazed by Grandeville in River Place. Come visit us today!