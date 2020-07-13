All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like Grandeville at River Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
Grandeville at River Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Grandeville at River Place

2980 Grandeville Cir · (407) 603-9097
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL 32765

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08117 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 05317 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 05203 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,284

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 08309 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 08213 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 07209 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1085 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 03214 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grandeville at River Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
dog park
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
playground
Welcome to Grandeville at River Place in Oviedo, Florida, located in a quiet neighborhood with a gorgeous lake surrounding the property. Grandeville at River Place features the finest amenities including a resort style pool, clubhouse with billiard tables, state-of-the art fitness center, and we don't stop there - we even have a bowling alley. Residents can choose between our one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments with beautiful open floor plans that include all the amenities you would ever need. Each apartment comes equipped with ceiling fans, spacious closets, island kitchens, and stunning views. Kitchens include a full-size microwave, dishwasher, stove, and frost-free refrigerator with a freezer/ice-maker. Plus, select units have stainless steel appliances, plank flooring and granite countertops The homes are all outfitted with contemporary interiors that were designed with comfort in mind and offer the convenience of a patio with a sliding glass door or a den. Prepare to be amazed by Grandeville in River Place. Come visit us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200; admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet $550 for two pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Detached garage: $95/month; attached garage:$125/month; surface parking lot: first come, first serve (included in lease).
Storage Details: Storage unit: $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grandeville at River Place have any available units?
Grandeville at River Place has 23 units available starting at $1,269 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does Grandeville at River Place have?
Some of Grandeville at River Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grandeville at River Place currently offering any rent specials?
Grandeville at River Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grandeville at River Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Grandeville at River Place is pet friendly.
Does Grandeville at River Place offer parking?
Yes, Grandeville at River Place offers parking.
Does Grandeville at River Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grandeville at River Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grandeville at River Place have a pool?
Yes, Grandeville at River Place has a pool.
Does Grandeville at River Place have accessible units?
No, Grandeville at River Place does not have accessible units.
Does Grandeville at River Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grandeville at River Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Grandeville at River Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Park Place
940 City Plaza Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms
Oviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 Bedrooms
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity