480 Lynn St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4/2 in Oviedo FL with Lawn Service! - Get comfortable in this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Oviedo FL. This 1,970 sq ft home is a split plan with a living room/dining room combo. The master bedroom features two walk in closets, double vanity, garden tub with separate shower. Carpet and tile throughout the home. Spacious kitchen with room for a full size table opening to the family room. Enjoy the backyard and beautiful pavered patio perfect for grilling without lifting a finger to mow, edge, or trim the yard! No roommates.



Features: All Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer hookups, Carpet/Tile, Attached 2 Car Garage, Open Patio, Fenced Backyard, Lawn Service



Pet--1-35lb or Less (at full adult weight)-NON-Aggressive Pet Allowed with Owner Approval. Photo of pet must be submitted with application. (Aggressive breeds include but are not limited to American Pit Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers or other Pit Bull type dogs, Doberman Pinschers, Chows, Rottweilers) Pets subject to Owner approval and HOA approval (if applicable). Minimum deposit of $300 is required of which $100 is non-refundable.



YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST PRIOR TO APPLYING. WE WILL NOT PROCESS ANY APPLICATIONS THAT HAVE NOT VIEWED THE PROPERTY. APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE!



Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Drivers License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, if any, of your pet. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application.



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



What is provable income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



