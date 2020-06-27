All apartments in Oviedo
480 Lynn St
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:48 AM

480 Lynn St

480 Lynn St · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

480 Lynn St, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4/2 in Oviedo FL with Lawn Service! - Get comfortable in this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Oviedo FL. This 1,970 sq ft home is a split plan with a living room/dining room combo. The master bedroom features two walk in closets, double vanity, garden tub with separate shower. Carpet and tile throughout the home. Spacious kitchen with room for a full size table opening to the family room. Enjoy the backyard and beautiful pavered patio perfect for grilling without lifting a finger to mow, edge, or trim the yard! No roommates.

Features: All Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer hookups, Carpet/Tile, Attached 2 Car Garage, Open Patio, Fenced Backyard, Lawn Service

Pet--1-35lb or Less (at full adult weight)-NON-Aggressive Pet Allowed with Owner Approval. Photo of pet must be submitted with application. (Aggressive breeds include but are not limited to American Pit Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers or other Pit Bull type dogs, Doberman Pinschers, Chows, Rottweilers) Pets subject to Owner approval and HOA approval (if applicable). Minimum deposit of $300 is required of which $100 is non-refundable.

YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST PRIOR TO APPLYING. WE WILL NOT PROCESS ANY APPLICATIONS THAT HAVE NOT VIEWED THE PROPERTY. APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE!

Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Drivers License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, if any, of your pet. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application.

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

What is provable income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2408512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

