Oviedo, FL
400 Suncrest Ct
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

400 Suncrest Ct

400 Suncrest Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

400 Suncrest Court, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
400 Suncrest Ct Available 05/10/19 Lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home For Rent in Oviedo, FL!!! - Welcome to this LOVELY pool home located in the BEAUTIFUL city of Oviedo, FL! This listing will go FAST!!! This lovely pool home features updated wood tile flooring throughout. You'll love making your favorite meals in the COZY kitchen with attached breakfast nook looking out to the adjoining family room. Step into the roomy formal dining and living areas surrounded by ample natural light and enough space to entertain friends and family . All bedrooms are accommodating in size. The master bedroom features a generous double vanity, large garden bath and walk-in shower. Step-out and enjoy your own private pool and deck area (Photos Soon!), perfect for soaking in the rays and enjoying the fresh air. This is a MUST SEE!!! Washer and Dryer are included with the home. Conveniently located just minutes from S.R. 417, UCF, Research Parkway, Oviedo on the Park, Oviedo Town Center, Gyms, Golf Courses, local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Evans Elementary School, Jackson Heights Middle School and Hagerty High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE MAY 10TH!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4818743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Suncrest Ct have any available units?
400 Suncrest Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Suncrest Ct have?
Some of 400 Suncrest Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Suncrest Ct currently offering any rent specials?
400 Suncrest Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Suncrest Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Suncrest Ct is pet friendly.
Does 400 Suncrest Ct offer parking?
Yes, 400 Suncrest Ct offers parking.
Does 400 Suncrest Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Suncrest Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Suncrest Ct have a pool?
Yes, 400 Suncrest Ct has a pool.
Does 400 Suncrest Ct have accessible units?
No, 400 Suncrest Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Suncrest Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Suncrest Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
