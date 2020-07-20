Amenities

400 Suncrest Ct Available 05/10/19 Lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home For Rent in Oviedo, FL!!! - Welcome to this LOVELY pool home located in the BEAUTIFUL city of Oviedo, FL! This listing will go FAST!!! This lovely pool home features updated wood tile flooring throughout. You'll love making your favorite meals in the COZY kitchen with attached breakfast nook looking out to the adjoining family room. Step into the roomy formal dining and living areas surrounded by ample natural light and enough space to entertain friends and family . All bedrooms are accommodating in size. The master bedroom features a generous double vanity, large garden bath and walk-in shower. Step-out and enjoy your own private pool and deck area (Photos Soon!), perfect for soaking in the rays and enjoying the fresh air. This is a MUST SEE!!! Washer and Dryer are included with the home. Conveniently located just minutes from S.R. 417, UCF, Research Parkway, Oviedo on the Park, Oviedo Town Center, Gyms, Golf Courses, local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Evans Elementary School, Jackson Heights Middle School and Hagerty High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE MAY 10TH!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE4818743)