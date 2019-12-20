All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1657 Canoe Creek Rd

1657 Canoe Creek Road · (407) 917-8538
Location

1657 Canoe Creek Road, Oviedo, FL 32766
Twin Rivers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1657 Canoe Creek Rd · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1673 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oviedo Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Riverside at Twin Rivers. Over 1600 square fee in a split and open floor plan with ceramic tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Enjoy an eat-in kitchen, dining room, a large master suite plus a den. Lots of room to spread out and spacious screened in patio over looking a fenced back yard, great for relaxing.

There is a $55 application fee.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 600 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 500 will be declined

You may apply at www,incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5597508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1657 Canoe Creek Rd have any available units?
1657 Canoe Creek Rd has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1657 Canoe Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1657 Canoe Creek Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1657 Canoe Creek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1657 Canoe Creek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1657 Canoe Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 1657 Canoe Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1657 Canoe Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1657 Canoe Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1657 Canoe Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 1657 Canoe Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1657 Canoe Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 1657 Canoe Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1657 Canoe Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1657 Canoe Creek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1657 Canoe Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1657 Canoe Creek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
