1657 Canoe Creek Rd

Beautiful 3 bedroom Oviedo Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Riverside at Twin Rivers. Over 1600 square fee in a split and open floor plan with ceramic tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Enjoy an eat-in kitchen, dining room, a large master suite plus a den. Lots of room to spread out and spacious screened in patio over looking a fenced back yard, great for relaxing.



There is a $55 application fee.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income of three times monthly rent or more

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 600 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit under 500 will be declined



You may apply at www,incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



