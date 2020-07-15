Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 150 E HIGH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
150 E HIGH STREET
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
150 E HIGH STREET
150 E High St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
150 E High St, Oviedo, FL 32765
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath in quite tree lined neighborhood close to all that Oviedo has to offer. Pet friendly with a large fenced yard. Lawn Maintenance included. Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 150 E HIGH STREET have any available units?
150 E HIGH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oviedo, FL
.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oviedo Rent Report
.
What amenities does 150 E HIGH STREET have?
Some of 150 E HIGH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 150 E HIGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
150 E HIGH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 E HIGH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 E HIGH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 150 E HIGH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 150 E HIGH STREET offers parking.
Does 150 E HIGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 E HIGH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 E HIGH STREET have a pool?
No, 150 E HIGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 150 E HIGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 150 E HIGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 150 E HIGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 E HIGH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Park Place
940 City Plaza Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Similar Pages
Oviedo 1 Bedroom Apartments
Oviedo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oviedo 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Oviedo 3 Bedroom Apartments
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Maitland, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Four Corners, FL
Apopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FL
Longwood, FL
Rockledge, FL
St. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FL
DeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Celebration, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Alafaya Woods
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus