1094 Dees Drive

Gorgeous Alafaya Woods home, large fenced yard, lawn service, washer/dryer included - AVAILABLE NOW! Welcome home to this wonderful home in Oviedo, voted one of the top places to live in Central Florida!! This beautiful home is close to the best in Central Florida living: great schools, entertainment, dining options, green recreational areas, water park, skateboard park, rock climbing wall and golf! Come see this comfortable home featuring a split three bedroom floor plan, two full baths, a formal living/dining combo and a breakfast nook in the kitchen!



This low maintenance home boasts tile flooring throughout and plush carpet in the bedrooms, you will love coming home to this great layout. With over 1300 square feet of living space, large fenced in yard, pest control, lawn service and washer/dryer included, this home is priced to rent quickly!



GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. This home is pet friendly for one small doggie under 20# (no cats, please), all pets, including ESA and service, should apply through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of renter's insurance is required. A portion of the total monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.



