Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning

1047 Abell Circle Available 05/10/20 Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Oviedo, FL!! - Spend your evenings and weekends relaxing in your private fenced back yard. Home features 2 car garage with plenty of storage. Lots of nice updates to the kitchen, baths and flooring. Open floor plan and natural light throughout the home!



Conveniently located minutes from UCF, parks, local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Strenstrom Elementary School, Lawton Middle School and Oviedo High School. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE4884379)