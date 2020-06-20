All apartments in Oviedo
Oviedo, FL
1047 Abell Circle
1047 Abell Circle

1047 Abell Circle · No Longer Available
Oviedo
Alafaya Woods
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
3 Bedrooms
Location

1047 Abell Circle, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1047 Abell Circle Available 05/10/20 Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Oviedo, FL!! - Spend your evenings and weekends relaxing in your private fenced back yard. Home features 2 car garage with plenty of storage. Lots of nice updates to the kitchen, baths and flooring. Open floor plan and natural light throughout the home!

Conveniently located minutes from UCF, parks, local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Strenstrom Elementary School, Lawton Middle School and Oviedo High School. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4884379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 Abell Circle have any available units?
1047 Abell Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
Is 1047 Abell Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1047 Abell Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 Abell Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1047 Abell Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1047 Abell Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1047 Abell Circle offers parking.
Does 1047 Abell Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 Abell Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 Abell Circle have a pool?
No, 1047 Abell Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1047 Abell Circle have accessible units?
No, 1047 Abell Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 Abell Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047 Abell Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1047 Abell Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1047 Abell Circle has units with air conditioning.
