All apartments in Ormond Beach
Find more places like 125 Northbrook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ormond Beach, FL
/
125 Northbrook Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

125 Northbrook Lane

125 Northbrook Lane · (386) 677-5594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ormond Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

125 Northbrook Lane, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 125 Northbrook Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
125 Northbrook Lane Available 07/01/20 - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in the quiet little neighborhood of Northbrook. Right down the street from Ormond Beach Middle School and just minutes away from the Tomoka River and Sanchez park. This is a two story unit with two nice size bedrooms upstairs each with their own bathrooms, each including a bathtub. Master bedroom features large walk-in closet, spare bedroom has a standard size closet and at the end of hallway a linen closet, which altogether provide plenty of storage space. The main level features a half bath when you first walk in, then leading to the living room, dining room and kitchen. Also off of the living room are sliding glass doors leading to a very secluded partially fenced in back yard with a patio area.

Sorry, pets not allowed.

Call Kristy to schedule a showing.
Office-386-677-5594
After Hours & Weekends-386-503-9822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Northbrook Lane have any available units?
125 Northbrook Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 125 Northbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
125 Northbrook Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Northbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 125 Northbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond Beach.
Does 125 Northbrook Lane offer parking?
No, 125 Northbrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 125 Northbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Northbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Northbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 125 Northbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 125 Northbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 125 Northbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Northbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Northbrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Northbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Northbrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 125 Northbrook Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir
Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Similar Pages

Ormond Beach 1 BedroomsOrmond Beach 2 Bedrooms
Ormond Beach Apartments with GarageOrmond Beach Apartments with Gym
Ormond Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FL
Maitland, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLDeLand, FLLeesburg, FLLockhart, FLSt. Augustine, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL
Orange City, FLNocatee, FLFern Park, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLHeathrow, FLDeBary, FLVillano Beach, FLTitusville, FLButler Beach, FLEustis, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity