8486 Morehouse Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

STUNNING FURNISHED HOME AT DR. PHILLIPS AREA - STUNNING furnished and decorated single family home located at the desired community Parkside, Doctor Phillips.

Steps from clubhouse, this extraordinary energy efficient property has many upgrades: 7 oversized bedrooms (which 1 was transformed in a personalized walk in closet for the master bedroom), 6 bathrooms, 3 car garage, grand entrance, beautiful fenced backyard, covered lanai lots of storage, built in walk in closets, double vanities, built in pantry, laundry room, jack and Jill bathroom, built in office, huge kitchen and bonus room really nice for entertainment to enjoy family and friends...



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5055978)