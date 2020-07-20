4826 Myrtle Bay Drive

Amenities

4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 Car Garage, with Oak cabinets . 3 car wide over-sized driveway. Single Family Home at the Chickasaw Oaks Community, Newly remodeled, wall-to-wall ceramic floors throughout the entire house, oversized Florida Room with actual sliding glass windows and storage closet. Kitchen with Granite Counter top and upgraded appliances, washer & dryer available. Living/Family Room open to kitchen, Formal dining room. Oversized Fenced back yard with Tuff Shed . The property is centrally located with easy access to Toll Roads 528, 408 and 417. 10 minutes to Orlando International Airport. Shopping, Schools, Restaurants and business centers.



Driving Directions:

From Downtown Orlando, take toll road 408 East and Exit at Chickasaw Trail, turn right onto Chickasaw Trail to the entrance of Chickasaw Oaks, Right onto Grandee, Right onto Myrtle Bay Drive, the house is on the left.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4860648)