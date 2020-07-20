All apartments in Orange County
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:53 AM

4826 Myrtle Bay Drive

4826 Myrtle Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4826 Myrtle Bay Drive, Orange County, FL 32829

4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 Car Garage, with Oak cabinets . 3 car wide over-sized driveway. Single Family Home - RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to joe.hawash3@gmail.com or eliza.hawash@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 Car Garage, with Oak cabinets . 3 car wide over-sized driveway. Single Family Home at the Chickasaw Oaks Community, Newly remodeled, wall-to-wall ceramic floors throughout the entire house, oversized Florida Room with actual sliding glass windows and storage closet. Kitchen with Granite Counter top and upgraded appliances, washer & dryer available. Living/Family Room open to kitchen, Formal dining room. Oversized Fenced back yard with Tuff Shed . The property is centrally located with easy access to Toll Roads 528, 408 and 417. 10 minutes to Orlando International Airport. Shopping, Schools, Restaurants and business centers.

Driving Directions:
From Downtown Orlando, take toll road 408 East and Exit at Chickasaw Trail, turn right onto Chickasaw Trail to the entrance of Chickasaw Oaks, Right onto Grandee, Right onto Myrtle Bay Drive, the house is on the left.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4860648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

