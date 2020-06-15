All apartments in Orange County
How many bedrooms do you need?
1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT
Location

1928 Lake Roberts Court, Orange County, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
WINDERMERE LAKEFRONT NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Immediate opportunity to live on Windermere's skiable Lake Roberts. With modern-day living in mind, this stunning home with its 12-foot ceilings and high-end finishes is designed to provide optimum living space with unrivaled views on its near 2.5-acre lake inclusive lot. The open living plan includes a great room with fabulous glass sliders providing magnificent views out over the pool, spa & Lake Roberts. The kitchen features stacked cabinetry, an oversized center island, unique Cambria quartz countertops, a large walk-in pantry, Viking Professional stainless-steel appliances and hardwood flooring among other fine appointments. The lanai & balcony feature wood tongue and groove ceilings, the pool deck benefits from travertine paving, a magnificent pool & spa, and an outdoor kitchen. The master suite engages one side of the home and is totally private. His and her walk-in closets, an opulent spa-like master bath with oversized walk-in shower with multiple rain heads, his & her vanities, and a freestanding tub. With six bedrooms, including a second downstairs master suite, this home is designed to enjoy the Florida lifestyle and all it has to offer. An upstairs Media Room, a huge open plan Game Room, almost 600 square feet of floored attic space and, a magnificent balcony from which to watch the lakefront sunset each evening complete this outstanding home. This home is available on a lease with an option to purchase only. Listing Broker has a material interest in the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT have any available units?
1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT have?
Some of 1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT offers parking.
Does 1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT has a pool.
Does 1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT have accessible units?
No, 1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
