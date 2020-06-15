1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub media room new construction

WINDERMERE LAKEFRONT NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Immediate opportunity to live on Windermere's skiable Lake Roberts. With modern-day living in mind, this stunning home with its 12-foot ceilings and high-end finishes is designed to provide optimum living space with unrivaled views on its near 2.5-acre lake inclusive lot. The open living plan includes a great room with fabulous glass sliders providing magnificent views out over the pool, spa & Lake Roberts. The kitchen features stacked cabinetry, an oversized center island, unique Cambria quartz countertops, a large walk-in pantry, Viking Professional stainless-steel appliances and hardwood flooring among other fine appointments. The lanai & balcony feature wood tongue and groove ceilings, the pool deck benefits from travertine paving, a magnificent pool & spa, and an outdoor kitchen. The master suite engages one side of the home and is totally private. His and her walk-in closets, an opulent spa-like master bath with oversized walk-in shower with multiple rain heads, his & her vanities, and a freestanding tub. With six bedrooms, including a second downstairs master suite, this home is designed to enjoy the Florida lifestyle and all it has to offer. An upstairs Media Room, a huge open plan Game Room, almost 600 square feet of floored attic space and, a magnificent balcony from which to watch the lakefront sunset each evening complete this outstanding home. This home is available on a lease with an option to purchase only. Listing Broker has a material interest in the property.