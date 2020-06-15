1928 LAKE ROBERTS COURT

Amenities
WINDERMERE LAKEFRONT NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Immediate opportunity to live on Windermere's skiable Lake Roberts. With modern-day living in mind, this stunning home with its 12-foot ceilings and high-end finishes is designed to provide optimum living space with unrivaled views on its near 2.5-acre lake inclusive lot. The open living plan includes a great room with fabulous glass sliders providing magnificent views out over the pool, spa & Lake Roberts. The kitchen features stacked cabinetry, an oversized center island, unique Cambria quartz countertops, a large walk-in pantry, Viking Professional stainless-steel appliances and hardwood flooring among other fine appointments. The lanai & balcony feature wood tongue and groove ceilings, the pool deck benefits from travertine paving, a magnificent pool & spa, and an outdoor kitchen. The master suite engages one side of the home and is totally private. His and her walk-in closets, an opulent spa-like master bath with oversized walk-in shower with multiple rain heads, his & her vanities, and a freestanding tub. With six bedrooms, including a second downstairs master suite, this home is designed to enjoy the Florida lifestyle and all it has to offer. An upstairs Media Room, a huge open plan Game Room, almost 600 square feet of floored attic space and, a magnificent balcony from which to watch the lakefront sunset each evening complete this outstanding home. This home is available on a lease with an option to purchase only. Listing Broker has a material interest in the property.