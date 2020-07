Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit hot tub lobby online portal playground

Experience the finest apartments in Windermere, Florida at The Citra at Windermere. Our apartment community offers a variety of distinctive one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Conveniently located, Citra at Windermere is walking distance to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. In addition, we are located within some of the top rated schools in Orange county, including Bay Lake Elementary, Bridgewater Middle School, and Windermere High SchoolResidents of our beautiful community enjoy access to our state-of-the-art fitness center, a relaxing free-form pool and a newly built two-lane bowling alley. If you are looking for the ultimate in luxurious, maintenance-free apartment living in Windermere, Florida, come home to The Citra at Windermere.