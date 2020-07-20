All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 11428 Center Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
11428 Center Lake Drive
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:20 PM

11428 Center Lake Drive

11428 Center Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11428 Center Lake Drive, Orange County, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Modern 3/2.5 +Loft and 2 Car Garage Located in Desirable Lake Burden South - Windermere - Modern touches make this spacious 3/2.5 plus loft townhome a must see. Available Now! This home is located in the desirable Windermere community of Lake Burden South, a lakeside community with a walking and jogging trail that circle the central lake, a park/picnic area with three covered picnic tables, community swimming pool, tennis courts and playground areas. The cozy foyer greets you with modern fixtures as you step inside and upgraded tile lays throughout the first floor, updated engineered wood (Laminate) flooring upstairs, staircases and downstairs bedroom. The roomy kitchen features stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry and ample counter space. A large living area is right off the kitchen and leads to a paver courtyard and a 2 car garage. On the first floor sits the master bedroom and an in suite bath with walk in shower and his and hers sinks. Upstairs you will find a large loft area and 2 roomy bedrooms and a full bath. Washer and Dryer included as convenience items only. This home is centrally located near shopping, entertainment and major highways. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE5622178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11428 Center Lake Drive have any available units?
11428 Center Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 11428 Center Lake Drive have?
Some of 11428 Center Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11428 Center Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11428 Center Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11428 Center Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11428 Center Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11428 Center Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11428 Center Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 11428 Center Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11428 Center Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11428 Center Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11428 Center Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 11428 Center Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 11428 Center Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11428 Center Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11428 Center Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11428 Center Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11428 Center Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College