11428 Center Lake Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking playground pool garage tennis court

Modern 3/2.5 +Loft and 2 Car Garage Located in Desirable Lake Burden South - Windermere - Modern touches make this spacious 3/2.5 plus loft townhome a must see. Available Now! This home is located in the desirable Windermere community of Lake Burden South, a lakeside community with a walking and jogging trail that circle the central lake, a park/picnic area with three covered picnic tables, community swimming pool, tennis courts and playground areas. The cozy foyer greets you with modern fixtures as you step inside and upgraded tile lays throughout the first floor, updated engineered wood (Laminate) flooring upstairs, staircases and downstairs bedroom. The roomy kitchen features stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry and ample counter space. A large living area is right off the kitchen and leads to a paver courtyard and a 2 car garage. On the first floor sits the master bedroom and an in suite bath with walk in shower and his and hers sinks. Upstairs you will find a large loft area and 2 roomy bedrooms and a full bath. Washer and Dryer included as convenience items only. This home is centrally located near shopping, entertainment and major highways. Pets will be considered.



(RLNE5622178)