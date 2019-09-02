Rent Calculator
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:09 AM
1714 AZALEA COURT
1714 Azalea Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1714 Azalea Court, Oldsmar, FL 34677
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This nice townhouse is close to restaurants, mall, parks, school and near by bus stop. New New fence, A/C and water heater. Private back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1714 AZALEA COURT have any available units?
1714 AZALEA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oldsmar, FL
.
What amenities does 1714 AZALEA COURT have?
Some of 1714 AZALEA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1714 AZALEA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1714 AZALEA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 AZALEA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1714 AZALEA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oldsmar
.
Does 1714 AZALEA COURT offer parking?
No, 1714 AZALEA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1714 AZALEA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 AZALEA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 AZALEA COURT have a pool?
No, 1714 AZALEA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1714 AZALEA COURT have accessible units?
No, 1714 AZALEA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 AZALEA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 AZALEA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 AZALEA COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1714 AZALEA COURT has units with air conditioning.
