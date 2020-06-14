162 Apartments for rent in Oldsmar, FL with hardwood floors

The name of Oldsmar dates back to 1913 when the Oldsmobile auto pioneer, Ransom Eli Olds, purchased a large slice of land at the north of Tampa Bay for property development.

The city of Oldsmar resides in Pinellas County, Florida. As of the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just shy of 14,000. The city enjoys average summer high temperatures of 90 degrees in July, while the average lows for the year in January drop down to a mild 50 degrees. You know what this means? You could really wear shorts all year long if you want to.