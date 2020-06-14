162 Apartments for rent in Oldsmar, FL with hardwood floors
The name of Oldsmar dates back to 1913 when the Oldsmobile auto pioneer, Ransom Eli Olds, purchased a large slice of land at the north of Tampa Bay for property development.
The city of Oldsmar resides in Pinellas County, Florida. As of the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just shy of 14,000. The city enjoys average summer high temperatures of 90 degrees in July, while the average lows for the year in January drop down to a mild 50 degrees. You know what this means? You could really wear shorts all year long if you want to. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oldsmar renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.