3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM
134 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oldsmar, FL
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2505 ARCH AVENUE
2505 Arch Avenue, Oldsmar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1888 sqft
Ormond plan with stylish oversized plank tile on the main level. Large open kitchen, dining and great room area with multi glass sliding door onto screened in lanai.
1 of 50
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
520 PINEWOOD DRIVE
520 Pinewood Drive, Oldsmar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1632 sqft
This is a must-see!!!! Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located on a quiet culdesac very close to Tampa and the beaches. Perfect location.
Results within 1 mile of Oldsmar
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
19 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,264
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14114 Oakham Street
14114 Oakham St., Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1522 sqft
Nicely located in beautiful Westchase away from all the hustle of a big city however when you are ready to get out its just minutes away from International Airport/Mall restaurants, clubs and beaches. Located in pristine area of West Tampa.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
6980 Ulmerton R
6980 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1863 sqft
Great for 2 or 3 people Furnished - 800 Sq Ft 1 Month Minimum Next to Aventura & Sunny Isles Beach ( 5 minutes from the beach & Aventura Mall ) 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath Plenty of Parking Laundry room Available with Coins Great Management Well
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5809 Crestmont St Apt B
5809 Crestmont Street, South Highpoint, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
952 sqft
Very nice 3/1 duplex in Clearwater. This home has been freshly painted inside and features ceramic tile throughout. The large kitchen has been upgrades and opens up into a large laundry room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2966 Shore Dr
2966 Shore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1076 sqft
3 Bedroom/2Bath Home in Bayfront Manor located across the street from the beautiful Bay! Open floorplan with wood flooring throughout, cozy wood burning fireplace, 1-car garage, screened lanai, and huge backyard with 6-ft privacy fence.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3455 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD
3455 Countryside Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Fresh paint and new floors in the bedrooms and closets: NO CARPET IN THE UNIT! Rarely available 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo in St Tropez: enjoy park views of Forest Run Park from every window as natural light flows into the unit.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE
390 Woodlands Drive, East Lake, FL
Available today; Rare 4 bedrooms, 2-bathroom home style villa in East Lake Woodlands with a 1 car GARAGE. Very private open patio deck and entrance walkway, Atrium in center of home allows for a creative setting.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Shady Lane
1 Unit Available
5130 BAY ISLE CIRCLE
5130 Bay Isle Circle, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2043 sqft
Beautiful Rental in Bay Isle Landings, Centrally located within 20 mins to Clearwater Beach, Tampa and Downtown St Petersburg. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft is over 2000 sq ft. with a 2 car garage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8907 N RIVER ROAD
8907 North River Road, Town 'n' Country, FL
Beautiful one story home in highly desirable River Chase Community near Westchase. This stunning home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, spacious den, formal living and dining room, family room and two car garage.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3184 SHORELINE DRIVE
3184 Shoreline Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2194 sqft
$4,000 includes rent, electricity, lawn care, and pest control. Stunningly renovated home settled on a 1/4-acre lot in the Seabrooke subdivision. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, three bedrooms with closets and two bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Eagles
1 Unit Available
13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE
13217 Royal George Avenue, Keystone, FL
Immaculate home in The Eagles. Bamboo flooring in the foyer, great room, and dining room. All wet areas boast beautiful stone look tile. Large kitchen with plantation shutters and laundry room with washer/dryer included.
1 of 18
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
704 Bough Ave
704 Bough Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST! Don't miss this townhome! Clean and spacious 3/2.5 townhome. Washer/dryer included! Very private back screened porch with storage closet. Large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, glass top stove.
Results within 5 miles of Oldsmar
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
16 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1225 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
54 Units Available
Veranda at Westchase
12401 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1444 sqft
Downtown Tampa is convenient to this property, but there's also plenty of retail and dining options along Route West Hillsborough Avenue. The lakeside community has a clubhouse, hot tub and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
18 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
45 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
