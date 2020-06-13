150 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oldsmar, FL
1 of 4
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 41
1 of 17
1 of 54
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 6
1 of 9
1 of 31
1 of 28
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 5
1 of 9
1 of 20
1 of 53
1 of 30
1 of 19
1 of 42
1 of 6
1 of 19
The name of Oldsmar dates back to 1913 when the Oldsmobile auto pioneer, Ransom Eli Olds, purchased a large slice of land at the north of Tampa Bay for property development.
The city of Oldsmar resides in Pinellas County, Florida. As of the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just shy of 14,000. The city enjoys average summer high temperatures of 90 degrees in July, while the average lows for the year in January drop down to a mild 50 degrees. You know what this means? You could really wear shorts all year long if you want to. See more
Finding an apartment in Oldsmar that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.