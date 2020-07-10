/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
175 Apartments for rent in Oldsmar, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 29
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
223 Countryside Key Blvd
223 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1105 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this great partially furnished OR NOT townhome. This charming 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhome is the perfect home. Great Schools, close to shopping and dining.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
335 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD
335 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1105 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1/2 bath townhome is located on the outskirts of Oldsmar, very close to McMullen Booth Road. Wonderful schools, shopping, and restaurants nearby, and the Oldsmar Flea Market and Horse Racing.
1 of 50
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
520 PINEWOOD DRIVE
520 Pinewood Drive, Oldsmar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1632 sqft
This is a must-see!!!! Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located on a quiet culdesac very close to Tampa and the beaches. Perfect location.
Results within 1 mile of Oldsmar
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,107
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1107 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
15 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$983
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1508 sqft
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,347
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Shady Lane
5163 Bay Isle Cir
5163 Bay Isle Circle, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2043 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, 2 story Townhome located in Bay Isle Landing. The master is located downstairs first floor and along with the half bath all other bedrooms located Upstairs.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
101 Lindsay Lane
101 Lindsay Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Condo 1450sf in East Lake Woodlands - Property Id: 303047 Spacious, bright, first floor end unit in the much-loved East Lake Woodlands condo community of St.
1 of 26
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
20 Woodlake Pl
20 Woodlake Place, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 to see this private upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath corner vacation paradise within the popular East Lake Woodlands Golfing community. Fully gated and a 24/7 guard to let your guests in.
1 of 32
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
3590 WHISPERING OAKS LANE
3590 Whispering Oak Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated Townhome available for rent in the Countryside area.
1 of 51
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
504 Meadow Ln
504 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
875 sqft
Please call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 To see this totally renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs condo. Bedrooms are seperated for privacy. King size bed can go in Master Bedroom and has three closets.
1 of 40
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
146 Cypress Ln
146 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
982 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this georgous all new inside upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath with full size washer and dryer. Queen size in both bedrooms and flat screen smart TVs.
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
284 Woodlake Wynde
284 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 if you need one month temporary housing. Available from April 1 2020 at off season rate of $1300 plus tax NO PETS sorry. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with a great view. Just bring your clothes and food.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bonaventure
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3455 Countryside Blvd, #12
3455 Countryside Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1025 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Condo in Clearwater,FL - Please call or text Robert Adams 813-361-3897 or email robert296@aol.com to see this unit, 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12, Clearwater, 33716, or for questions.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2959 SHORE DRIVE
2959 Shore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
738 sqft
GORGEOUS UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN SAFETY HARBOR NESTLED UNDER THE OAK TREES !! NEW SOLID WOOD KITCHEN CABINETS WITH BACK SPLASH, NEW WINDOWS, BLINDS, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, INTERIOR PAINT & EXTERIOR PAINT, DOORS, BASEBOARDS,
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1274 Clays Trl
1274 Clays Trail, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 or text for Up to a yearly rental - and to see this wonderful Furnished Downstairs with Garage 2 bedroom 2 bath. Master and Guest room are both Queen size beds with Flat screen TVs in all rooms.
1 of 29
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
278 Cypress Ln
278 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
982 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this Vacation get away. It is a great upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath looking at relaxing water from the screened in balcony patio. Full size Washer and Dryer for your onvenience.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
150 CYPRESS PLACE
150 Cypress Place, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
SPACIOUS GOLF COURSE FRONTAGE FRONT VILLA IN GATED EAST LAKE WOODLANDS COUNTRY COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY! SPLIT BR END UNIT WITH EXTENDED ENCLOSED PATIO THAT MAKES FOR A HUGE FLORIDA ROOM - ALL OVERlOOKING THE 18TH FAIRWAY.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Strathmore Gate East
4022 CORKWOOD COURT
4022 Corkwood Court, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1120 sqft
Newly updated two bedroom two bath Villa with no rear neighbors all on a quiet Cul-de-sac. Community heated pool steps from your door, tennis court, and a great Palm Harbor location centrally located.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
109 WOODLAKE WYNDE
109 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
MOVE IN READY NOW IMPECCABLY UPDATED GOUND FLOOR CONDO NICELY FURNISHED. DIRECTLY ACROSS from the Community POOL. Located in GATED EAST LAKE WOODLANDS GOLF COMMUNITY. UPDATED CABINETRY in Kitchen and Bathroom with Ceramic Tile Floors.
