2602 Cedar Bluff Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Beautiful Home is truly a unique "open concept" Floor Plan; offering a HUGE Great Room, Formal Dining Room w/Pillared Architecture, and a Spacious Kitchen w/Large Casual Dining Area. The Kitchen has an abundance of Cabinet/Counter Space, and Newer LG-brand Stainless Steel Appliances. A dedicated Laundry Room is also located off the kitchen area, and those appliances convey* * The Suite features "hand-scraped-style" Wood Laminate Flooring, including with the WI closet floor, and has dual sink Bathroom w/ elevated Garden Tub as a Focal Point, with separate shower & water closet* *. Bedrooms are Split-plan, and the Spare Bedrooms share the 2nd bathroom* *. Lastly, a small Wood Deck overviews the MAMMOTH BACKYARD; fenced in most places, and suitable for football game* * Important Updates include: NEW ROOF 2017 (Arch. Shingles), GOODMAN A/C SYSTEM (2011), and WATER HEATER REPLACED (2016).