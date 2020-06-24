All apartments in Ocoee
Find more places like 1338 Glenleigh Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocoee, FL
/
1338 Glenleigh Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

1338 Glenleigh Drive

1338 Glenleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocoee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1338 Glenleigh Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3/2.5 Townhome in Reserve at Meadow Lake with 2-Car garage! Priced to Rent! - Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,752sqft, two-story, two-car garage town home located in the Reserve at Meadow Lake community just minutes from major expressways, the West Orange Trail, shopping, dining and entertainment. This home features volume ceilings, 18" tile throughout the living areas, kitchen and baths, large dining and living area with sliding glass doors leading to the screened patio, inside laundry/utility room and much more! The kitchen opens to the living and dining area and features 42" custom cabinetry, granite counter tops with plenty of prep space and cabinet storage and all black appliances including the refrigerator, range, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher. Upstairs are the bedrooms in a split plan arrangement, with the two guest bedrooms and bath on one side of the home and the master on the other. The master bedroom is well-sized with walk-in closet. Also in the master is an en-suite bath with stand-up, glass enclosed shower and separate garden tub. Warm earth-tones throughout, large covered and screened patio overlooking the back yard and wonderful community amenities including a community pool and playground round out this home.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 25 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5171686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 Glenleigh Drive have any available units?
1338 Glenleigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 1338 Glenleigh Drive have?
Some of 1338 Glenleigh Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 Glenleigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1338 Glenleigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 Glenleigh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1338 Glenleigh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1338 Glenleigh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1338 Glenleigh Drive offers parking.
Does 1338 Glenleigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1338 Glenleigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 Glenleigh Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1338 Glenleigh Drive has a pool.
Does 1338 Glenleigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 1338 Glenleigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 Glenleigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1338 Glenleigh Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1338 Glenleigh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1338 Glenleigh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St
Ocoee, FL 34761
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy
Ocoee, FL 34761
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761

Similar Pages

Ocoee 1 BedroomsOcoee 2 Bedrooms
Ocoee Apartments with ParkingOcoee Dog Friendly Apartments
Ocoee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Wesmere

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College