1338 Glenleigh Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 3/2.5 Townhome in Reserve at Meadow Lake with 2-Car garage! Priced to Rent! - Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,752sqft, two-story, two-car garage town home located in the Reserve at Meadow Lake community just minutes from major expressways, the West Orange Trail, shopping, dining and entertainment. This home features volume ceilings, 18" tile throughout the living areas, kitchen and baths, large dining and living area with sliding glass doors leading to the screened patio, inside laundry/utility room and much more! The kitchen opens to the living and dining area and features 42" custom cabinetry, granite counter tops with plenty of prep space and cabinet storage and all black appliances including the refrigerator, range, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher. Upstairs are the bedrooms in a split plan arrangement, with the two guest bedrooms and bath on one side of the home and the master on the other. The master bedroom is well-sized with walk-in closet. Also in the master is an en-suite bath with stand-up, glass enclosed shower and separate garden tub. Warm earth-tones throughout, large covered and screened patio overlooking the back yard and wonderful community amenities including a community pool and playground round out this home.



ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!



Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 25 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



(RLNE5171686)