Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool tennis court

3417 Northwest 44th Street Apt #20C, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 110833E30 KEY WEST STYLE PARADISE ON 23 ACRE LAKE. QUIET, PEACEFUL GATED COMPLEX CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE HART OF THE COUNTY. ALL AGES, PETS OK. LARGE BEDROOMS, FULL SIZE UNIT, WASHER/DRYER. WOOD FLOORING AND CARPET. TOTALLY REMODELED. VACATION YEAR ROUND ENJOYING THE POOL. FITNESS CENTER, TENNIS COURT, BIKE AND JOGGING PAT AND BOATING.EASY TO RENT! ASSOCIATION APPROVAL IN 24 HOURS! A MUST SEE! [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3580643 ]