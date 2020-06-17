1550 NE 34TH CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator gym parking pool bike storage new construction

The Grandeur of Oakland Park newly built in 2018! Now available large open floor plan two-bedroom split, two bath appointed with modern luxury features in a boutique style building of just 18 units. Open kitchen with island & bar seating, tile flooring throughout, modern lighting & ceiling fans, beautifully appointed bathrooms, plenty of storage, walk in closets, triple sliding door balconies, covered parking, elevator, pet friendly, pool, exercise room and bike storage. Secured building with washer/dryer in unit. Close proximity to the Oakland Park Arts District, Wilton Drive and the beach