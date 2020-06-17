All apartments in Oakland Park
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:45 PM

1550 NE 34TH CT

1550 NE 34th Ct · (954) 303-7380
Location

1550 NE 34th Ct, Oakland Park, FL 33334
South Corals

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2D · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
new construction
The Grandeur of Oakland Park newly built in 2018! Now available large open floor plan two-bedroom split, two bath appointed with modern luxury features in a boutique style building of just 18 units. Open kitchen with island & bar seating, tile flooring throughout, modern lighting & ceiling fans, beautifully appointed bathrooms, plenty of storage, walk in closets, triple sliding door balconies, covered parking, elevator, pet friendly, pool, exercise room and bike storage. Secured building with washer/dryer in unit. Close proximity to the Oakland Park Arts District, Wilton Drive and the beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 NE 34TH CT have any available units?
1550 NE 34TH CT has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1550 NE 34TH CT have?
Some of 1550 NE 34TH CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 NE 34TH CT currently offering any rent specials?
1550 NE 34TH CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 NE 34TH CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1550 NE 34TH CT is pet friendly.
Does 1550 NE 34TH CT offer parking?
Yes, 1550 NE 34TH CT does offer parking.
Does 1550 NE 34TH CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 NE 34TH CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 NE 34TH CT have a pool?
Yes, 1550 NE 34TH CT has a pool.
Does 1550 NE 34TH CT have accessible units?
Yes, 1550 NE 34TH CT has accessible units.
Does 1550 NE 34TH CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 NE 34TH CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 NE 34TH CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 NE 34TH CT does not have units with air conditioning.
