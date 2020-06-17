1550 NE 34TH CT

Amenities
The Grandeur of Oakland Park newly built in 2018! Now available large open floor plan two-bedroom split, two bath appointed with modern luxury features in a boutique style building of just 18 units. Open kitchen with island & bar seating, tile flooring throughout, modern lighting & ceiling fans, beautifully appointed bathrooms, plenty of storage, walk in closets, triple sliding door balconies, covered parking, elevator, pet friendly, pool, exercise room and bike storage. Secured building with washer/dryer in unit. Close proximity to the Oakland Park Arts District, Wilton Drive and the beach