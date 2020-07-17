All apartments in Oakland Park
Last updated June 28 2020 at 4:42 PM

151 Northeast 51st Street

151 Northeast 51st Street · (754) 210-2667
Location

151 Northeast 51st Street, Oakland Park, FL 33334
North Andrews Garden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Northeast 51st Street have any available units?
151 Northeast 51st Street has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 151 Northeast 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 Northeast 51st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Northeast 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 151 Northeast 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland Park.
Does 151 Northeast 51st Street offer parking?
No, 151 Northeast 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 151 Northeast 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Northeast 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Northeast 51st Street have a pool?
Yes, 151 Northeast 51st Street has a pool.
Does 151 Northeast 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 151 Northeast 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Northeast 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Northeast 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Northeast 51st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Northeast 51st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
