All apartments in Oakland Park
Find more places like 116 Lake Emerald Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland Park, FL
/
116 Lake Emerald Dr
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:35 AM

116 Lake Emerald Dr

116 Lake Emerald Drive · (954) 540-7172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

116 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Lake Emerald

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Enjoy Spectacular Views of the 168-Acre Lake from this Freshly Painted (neutral colors), Top Floor Condo with Stylish Remodeled Baths, Tile & Wood Laminate Floors (no carpet), a Washer & Dryer, Brand New Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Walk-in Closet and a Private Screened Balcony. Amenities at Beautiful Lake Emerald include 3 Sparkling Pools, Hot Tubs, Tennis, Basketball, a Fitness Center, Guard Gate, Security and Social Activities. The rent includes Premium Cable and the Property is ideally located close to Wilton Manors, Downtown Fort Lauderdale and The Beaches. It's The Perfect Place To Live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Lake Emerald Dr have any available units?
116 Lake Emerald Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Lake Emerald Dr have?
Some of 116 Lake Emerald Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Lake Emerald Dr currently offering any rent specials?
116 Lake Emerald Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Lake Emerald Dr pet-friendly?
No, 116 Lake Emerald Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland Park.
Does 116 Lake Emerald Dr offer parking?
No, 116 Lake Emerald Dr does not offer parking.
Does 116 Lake Emerald Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Lake Emerald Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Lake Emerald Dr have a pool?
Yes, 116 Lake Emerald Dr has a pool.
Does 116 Lake Emerald Dr have accessible units?
No, 116 Lake Emerald Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Lake Emerald Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Lake Emerald Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Lake Emerald Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Lake Emerald Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 116 Lake Emerald Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr
Oakland Park, FL 33309

Similar Pages

Oakland Park 1 BedroomsOakland Park 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Park 3 BedroomsOakland Park Apartments with Parking
Oakland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL
The Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLJuno Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oakland Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity