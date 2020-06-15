116 Lake Emerald Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym pool hot tub tennis court

Enjoy Spectacular Views of the 168-Acre Lake from this Freshly Painted (neutral colors), Top Floor Condo with Stylish Remodeled Baths, Tile & Wood Laminate Floors (no carpet), a Washer & Dryer, Brand New Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Walk-in Closet and a Private Screened Balcony. Amenities at Beautiful Lake Emerald include 3 Sparkling Pools, Hot Tubs, Tennis, Basketball, a Fitness Center, Guard Gate, Security and Social Activities. The rent includes Premium Cable and the Property is ideally located close to Wilton Manors, Downtown Fort Lauderdale and The Beaches. It's The Perfect Place To Live!