111 Lake Emerald Dr

111 Lake Emerald Drive · No Longer Available
Location

111 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Lake Emerald

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
yoga
Watch the sunset from your private screened in patio overlooking the magnificent 168 acre Lake Emerald. This beautifully remodeled corner unit boasts Stainless steel appliances and a Walk-In Closet. The 24 hour guard gated community comes fully equipped with tennis courts, fitness center, 3 pools, pool side cafe, Friday night dinners, Yoga, and Art classes just to name a few. Spend your weekends paddle boarding, canoeing and kayaking on beautiful Lake Emerald. Cable TV with HBO is included. A pet under 25 lbs may be considered. 650 minimum credit score is required by association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Lake Emerald Dr have any available units?
111 Lake Emerald Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland Park, FL.
What amenities does 111 Lake Emerald Dr have?
Some of 111 Lake Emerald Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Lake Emerald Dr currently offering any rent specials?
111 Lake Emerald Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Lake Emerald Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Lake Emerald Dr is pet friendly.
Does 111 Lake Emerald Dr offer parking?
No, 111 Lake Emerald Dr does not offer parking.
Does 111 Lake Emerald Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Lake Emerald Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Lake Emerald Dr have a pool?
Yes, 111 Lake Emerald Dr has a pool.
Does 111 Lake Emerald Dr have accessible units?
No, 111 Lake Emerald Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Lake Emerald Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Lake Emerald Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Lake Emerald Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Lake Emerald Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
