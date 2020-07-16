111 Lake Emerald Dr

Amenities
Watch the sunset from your private screened in patio overlooking the magnificent 168 acre Lake Emerald. This beautifully remodeled corner unit boasts Stainless steel appliances and a Walk-In Closet. The 24 hour guard gated community comes fully equipped with tennis courts, fitness center, 3 pools, pool side cafe, Friday night dinners, Yoga, and Art classes just to name a few. Spend your weekends paddle boarding, canoeing and kayaking on beautiful Lake Emerald. Cable TV with HBO is included. A pet under 25 lbs may be considered. 650 minimum credit score is required by association.