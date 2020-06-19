2877 Sultan Ave

Amenities

Charming BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION Home Available for Rent! Apply TODAY! - Welcome to your brand new home! This newly constructed home is available immediately. Once inside you will find 3 large bedrooms and a bonus room, the open floor concept allows for great entertaining! The home offers luxury vinyl plank flooring and quartz counter tops though out, energy efficient LED lighting and stainless steel appliance package that includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Monthly pest control is included in the rent. Call for a showing Today or Apply on-line @ www.WeRentDaytona.com



(RLNE5770508)