North Port, FL
2877 Sultan Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2877 Sultan Ave

2877 Sultan Ct · (833) 922-7483
Location

2877 Sultan Ct, North Port, FL 34286

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2877 Sultan Ave · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1571 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Charming BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION Home Available for Rent! Apply TODAY! - Welcome to your brand new home! This newly constructed home is available immediately. Once inside you will find 3 large bedrooms and a bonus room, the open floor concept allows for great entertaining! The home offers luxury vinyl plank flooring and quartz counter tops though out, energy efficient LED lighting and stainless steel appliance package that includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Monthly pest control is included in the rent. Call for a showing Today or Apply on-line @ www.WeRentDaytona.com

(RLNE5770508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2877 Sultan Ave have any available units?
2877 Sultan Ave has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2877 Sultan Ave have?
Some of 2877 Sultan Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2877 Sultan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2877 Sultan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2877 Sultan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2877 Sultan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2877 Sultan Ave offer parking?
No, 2877 Sultan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2877 Sultan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2877 Sultan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2877 Sultan Ave have a pool?
No, 2877 Sultan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2877 Sultan Ave have accessible units?
No, 2877 Sultan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2877 Sultan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2877 Sultan Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2877 Sultan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2877 Sultan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
