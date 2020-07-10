All apartments in North Port
Find more places like 2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Port, FL
/
2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:43 PM

2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard

2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1840744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Port
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port, FL 34286

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard have any available units?
2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Port 2 BedroomsNorth Port 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
North Port 3 BedroomsNorth Port Apartments with Hardwood Floors
North Port Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLWimauma, FLSouth Venice, FLLehigh Acres, FLMcGregor, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FL
North Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLVenice Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSan Carlos Park, FLSebring, FLSarasota Springs, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLBee Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity