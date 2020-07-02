All apartments in North Port
20554 PREGO PLACE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

20554 PREGO PLACE

20554 Prego Place · (888) 534-1116
Location

20554 Prego Place, North Port, FL 34293
Gran Paradiso

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/A4455641
Fantastic opportunity on a seasonal rental for a 2 bed 2 bath villa with den at Gran Paradiso! Annual rental on a newly built villa in this Tuscan inspired community. Open kitchen with stainless steel and granite, beautiful open concept and screened in lanai. Ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. New carpet in main areas.
The clubhouse offers a taste of luxury living with a beach entry pool, pool side cabanas, tennis , spa and sauna. Play cards, billiard or just bask in the sun. Shopping in downtown Venice and area beaches just minutes away, or head south to Punta Gorda or Boca also just a short drive down the road. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20554 PREGO PLACE have any available units?
20554 PREGO PLACE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20554 PREGO PLACE have?
Some of 20554 PREGO PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20554 PREGO PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
20554 PREGO PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20554 PREGO PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 20554 PREGO PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 20554 PREGO PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 20554 PREGO PLACE offers parking.
Does 20554 PREGO PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20554 PREGO PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20554 PREGO PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 20554 PREGO PLACE has a pool.
Does 20554 PREGO PLACE have accessible units?
No, 20554 PREGO PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20554 PREGO PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20554 PREGO PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20554 PREGO PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20554 PREGO PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
