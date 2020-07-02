20554 PREGO PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool pool table garage hot tub sauna tennis court

https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/A4455641

Fantastic opportunity on a seasonal rental for a 2 bed 2 bath villa with den at Gran Paradiso! Annual rental on a newly built villa in this Tuscan inspired community. Open kitchen with stainless steel and granite, beautiful open concept and screened in lanai. Ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. New carpet in main areas.

The clubhouse offers a taste of luxury living with a beach entry pool, pool side cabanas, tennis , spa and sauna. Play cards, billiard or just bask in the sun. Shopping in downtown Venice and area beaches just minutes away, or head south to Punta Gorda or Boca also just a short drive down the road. Sorry, no pets.