North Port, FL
13826 Vancanza Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

13826 Vancanza Dr

13826 Vancanza Drive · (614) 778-0985
Location

13826 Vancanza Drive, North Port, FL 34293
Gran Paradiso

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2700 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2444 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Available 08/01/20 Venice- Gran Paradiso- Annual Lease - Property Id: 127504

New Construction Completed 8/2018- Over 2400 sq ft! Tenants enjoy all the amenities. Come enjoy the unique lifestyle! This beautiful 4 BR 3 bath, 3 car garage home Ready for occupancy ! Summerville II model w/ water view location & nestled on large yard. Flex room w/ closet for 4th bedroom or office. From the moment, you enter the home you will appreciate the soaring ceilings, sun-filled rooms, gray plank 12 x 24 tiles, white cabinet gourmet kitchen w/ long stretch of counter plus holiday size dining room, walk in pantry & decorator granite counters. 19 x 24 Soaring tray ceiling great room. 17 x 15 Regal size master bedroom w/ dual walk in closets & luxury bath w/ dual vanities, soaking tub & glass surround shower. All bedrooms generous in size. This home has all you would expect & located in gated community of Gran Paradiso w/pool, fitness, & more. Small dogs considered w/ non-refundable pet deposit Lanai overlooks water. Washer & Dryer & all kitchen appliances.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127504
Property Id 127504

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13826 Vancanza Dr have any available units?
13826 Vancanza Dr has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13826 Vancanza Dr have?
Some of 13826 Vancanza Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13826 Vancanza Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13826 Vancanza Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13826 Vancanza Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13826 Vancanza Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13826 Vancanza Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13826 Vancanza Dr does offer parking.
Does 13826 Vancanza Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13826 Vancanza Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13826 Vancanza Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13826 Vancanza Dr has a pool.
Does 13826 Vancanza Dr have accessible units?
No, 13826 Vancanza Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13826 Vancanza Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13826 Vancanza Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13826 Vancanza Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13826 Vancanza Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
