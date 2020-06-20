13826 Vancanza Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage new construction

Available 08/01/20 Venice- Gran Paradiso- Annual Lease - Property Id: 127504



New Construction Completed 8/2018- Over 2400 sq ft! Tenants enjoy all the amenities. Come enjoy the unique lifestyle! This beautiful 4 BR 3 bath, 3 car garage home Ready for occupancy ! Summerville II model w/ water view location & nestled on large yard. Flex room w/ closet for 4th bedroom or office. From the moment, you enter the home you will appreciate the soaring ceilings, sun-filled rooms, gray plank 12 x 24 tiles, white cabinet gourmet kitchen w/ long stretch of counter plus holiday size dining room, walk in pantry & decorator granite counters. 19 x 24 Soaring tray ceiling great room. 17 x 15 Regal size master bedroom w/ dual walk in closets & luxury bath w/ dual vanities, soaking tub & glass surround shower. All bedrooms generous in size. This home has all you would expect & located in gated community of Gran Paradiso w/pool, fitness, & more. Small dogs considered w/ non-refundable pet deposit Lanai overlooks water. Washer & Dryer & all kitchen appliances.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127504

(RLNE5825434)