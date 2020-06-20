13826 Vancanza Dr

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Venice- Gran Paradiso- Annual Lease - Property Id: 127504
New Construction Completed 8/2018- Over 2400 sq ft! Tenants enjoy all the amenities. Come enjoy the unique lifestyle! This beautiful 4 BR 3 bath, 3 car garage home Ready for occupancy ! Summerville II model w/ water view location & nestled on large yard. Flex room w/ closet for 4th bedroom or office. From the moment, you enter the home you will appreciate the soaring ceilings, sun-filled rooms, gray plank 12 x 24 tiles, white cabinet gourmet kitchen w/ long stretch of counter plus holiday size dining room, walk in pantry & decorator granite counters. 19 x 24 Soaring tray ceiling great room. 17 x 15 Regal size master bedroom w/ dual walk in closets & luxury bath w/ dual vanities, soaking tub & glass surround shower. All bedrooms generous in size. This home has all you would expect & located in gated community of Gran Paradiso w/pool, fitness, & more. Small dogs considered w/ non-refundable pet deposit Lanai overlooks water. Washer & Dryer & all kitchen appliances.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127504
Property Id 127504
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5825434)