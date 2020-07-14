The Shoreline at Sole Mia

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park doorman elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving sauna cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr concierge bike storage car charging coffee bar dog grooming area game room guest parking lobby pool table yoga

Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it. The Shoreline is situated on Laguna Sol, a 7-acre crystal clear tropical lagoon, which allows for resort-style living every day. With panoramic views the Shoreline apartments feature high-quality finishes, plus a forward-thinking mix of amenities perfectly placed in North Miami.Experience a contemporary view on living, with open floor plans, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private balconies with panoramic views and luxurious fixtures and finishes. The Shoreline's amenities delivers everything you need for physical, mental, and social fulfillment - every day. The pool deck features resort-style lounge and cabanas, fire pit overlooking the lagoon, and an al-fresco dining & grilling lounge. Other perks include a sprawling fitness center, dog park, and resident lounge