Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

The Shoreline at Sole Mia

2321 Laguna Circle · (786) 655-8738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 2 Months Free on select 1, 2 & 3 Bedrooms, move in by 7/25/2020New leases only. T & C Apply.*1 month free on 1&2 BRs (13+ month lease term)*2 months free on 3 BRs (14+ month lease term)
Location

2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL 33181
Biscayne Landing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1006 · Avail. now

$1,880

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,910

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 712 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,935

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$2,330

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 905 · Avail. now

$2,340

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 703 · Avail. now

$2,345

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1214 · Avail. now

$3,305

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Shoreline at Sole Mia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
doorman
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr concierge
bike storage
car charging
coffee bar
dog grooming area
game room
guest parking
lobby
pool table
yoga
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it. The Shoreline is situated on Laguna Sol, a 7-acre crystal clear tropical lagoon, which allows for resort-style living every day. With panoramic views the Shoreline apartments feature high-quality finishes, plus a forward-thinking mix of amenities perfectly placed in North Miami.Experience a contemporary view on living, with open floor plans, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private balconies with panoramic views and luxurious fixtures and finishes. The Shoreline's amenities delivers everything you need for physical, mental, and social fulfillment - every day. The pool deck features resort-style lounge and cabanas, fire pit overlooking the lagoon, and an al-fresco dining & grilling lounge. Other perks include a sprawling fitness center, dog park, and resident lounge

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $299 Admin Fee, $199 Amenity Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $3/month, trash $7/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Weight limit: 75 lbs.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75-$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Shoreline at Sole Mia have any available units?
The Shoreline at Sole Mia has 20 units available starting at $1,880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Shoreline at Sole Mia have?
Some of The Shoreline at Sole Mia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Shoreline at Sole Mia currently offering any rent specials?
The Shoreline at Sole Mia is offering the following rent specials: Up to 2 Months Free on select 1, 2 & 3 Bedrooms, move in by 7/25/2020New leases only. T & C Apply.*1 month free on 1&2 BRs (13+ month lease term)*2 months free on 3 BRs (14+ month lease term)
Is The Shoreline at Sole Mia pet-friendly?
Yes, The Shoreline at Sole Mia is pet friendly.
Does The Shoreline at Sole Mia offer parking?
Yes, The Shoreline at Sole Mia offers parking.
Does The Shoreline at Sole Mia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Shoreline at Sole Mia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Shoreline at Sole Mia have a pool?
Yes, The Shoreline at Sole Mia has a pool.
Does The Shoreline at Sole Mia have accessible units?
Yes, The Shoreline at Sole Mia has accessible units.
Does The Shoreline at Sole Mia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Shoreline at Sole Mia has units with dishwashers.
Does The Shoreline at Sole Mia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Shoreline at Sole Mia has units with air conditioning.
