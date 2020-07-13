All apartments in North Miami
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:01 AM

Forest Place

1600 NE 135th St · (305) 928-1376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL 33181
Keystone Point

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-502 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 2-605 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-511 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Forest Place Apartments in North Miami, where you'll enjoy extra-large apartments and resort-style amenities in a central location close to parks, beaches and shopping. Our current residents rave about our caring on-site management staff, community feel and extensive list of amenities. We know you will too!Our one and two bedroom apartment homes boast extra-large floor plans and top-of-the-line amenities including newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms, beautiful tile flooring, patios and balconies and updated appliances.The community features at Forest Place Apartments are just as impressive. Take a dip in our sparkling outdoor pool, get your heart pumping in our fitness center or gather with friends at one of our picnic areas and throw some steaks on the grill. Along with a whole host of amenities, you'll enjoy conveniences that just make your life easier. On-site laundry facilities, high-speed internet and a Spanish-speaking staff are a small sampling of what you can expect.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$700
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot: 1 permit for unreserved parking included per lease, $50/month (reserved).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forest Place have any available units?
Forest Place has 3 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Forest Place have?
Some of Forest Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Place currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest Place is pet friendly.
Does Forest Place offer parking?
Yes, Forest Place offers parking.
Does Forest Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Forest Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Place have a pool?
Yes, Forest Place has a pool.
Does Forest Place have accessible units?
No, Forest Place does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forest Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Forest Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Forest Place has units with air conditioning.
