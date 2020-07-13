Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access dogs allowed cats allowed elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub online portal package receiving

Welcome to Forest Place Apartments in North Miami, where you'll enjoy extra-large apartments and resort-style amenities in a central location close to parks, beaches and shopping. Our current residents rave about our caring on-site management staff, community feel and extensive list of amenities. We know you will too!Our one and two bedroom apartment homes boast extra-large floor plans and top-of-the-line amenities including newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms, beautiful tile flooring, patios and balconies and updated appliances.The community features at Forest Place Apartments are just as impressive. Take a dip in our sparkling outdoor pool, get your heart pumping in our fitness center or gather with friends at one of our picnic areas and throw some steaks on the grill. Along with a whole host of amenities, you'll enjoy conveniences that just make your life easier. On-site laundry facilities, high-speed internet and a Spanish-speaking staff are a small sampling of what you can expect.